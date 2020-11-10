Ontario is reporting another record for new COVID-19 cases, marking the third time since this weekend that an alarming new high has been reached.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 1,388 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday and an additional 15 deaths, 11 of which involved long-term care home residents.

That is up from the then record 1,328 cases that were confirmed on Saturday.

It also represents a sizeable increase on the 1,050 cases reported last Tuesday.

As a result the province’s seven-day average now stands at 1,154, which is up 21 per cent from this time last week.

The latest numbers come as the province conducted 29,125 tests over the last 24 hours, pointing to a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

That is the highest positivity rate for a single 24-hour period since May 24.

“I am concerned about the tuning out. Not just tuning out me but tuning out in general to the evidence and science,” Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said during a briefing on Monday, as he lamented the effect that “COVID fatigue” may be having on some Ontarians. “People are getting mis-science (SIC) and misinformation from different media sources and from social media and I think you really just have to make sure that you listen to the public health experts in your area. Listen to what your medical officer of health has to say and the premier and the minister of health. We are all having the same messaging so we need you to tune back in again.”

More than 80 per cent of new cases are in the GTA

Of the new cases, about 81 per cent are in the Greater Toronto Area, including a record 520 in Toronto, a record 395 in Peel, 109 in York, 72 in Halton and 36 in Durham.

However, there are signs that the virus may be starting to spread on more rural parts of Ontario as well.

On Tuesday, just six of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases at all.

As recently as this summer more than half of Ontario’s public health units were regularly reporting no new cases.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to slowly trend upwards.

On Monday, 422 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, including 82 in intensive care units.

Back during the first wave of the pandemic this spring there was, at one point, 1,043 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 264 in the ICU but that was with non-essential procedures and surgeries put on hold, something provincial officials had hoped to avoid this time.

“We do have to make sure we look at these numbers with a certain level of sobriety and say this is a concerning trend and direction,” Williams said of the rise in cases and hospitalizations on Monday.

It should be noted that the numbers now being reported by the province are starting to exceed the worst-case scenario contained in modelling release by the province late last month.

That modelling suggested that Ontario would see 800 to 1,200 new cases per day throughout most of November but it was prepared prior to the Ford government easing restrictions in a number of COVID-19 hot spots.

Other highlights from the data: