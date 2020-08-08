Ontario reports decline in new COVID-19 cases today, sixth day in a row new infections remain under 100
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 10:17AM EDT
Ontario is reporting a decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 today.
Provincial health officials say 70 new cases of the virus were confirmed today, down from the 88 reported one day prior.
Officials recorded 95 new cases on Thursday, 86 on Wednesday, and 91 on Tuesday.
More to come...