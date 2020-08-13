Ontario is reporting a dip in new cases of COVID-19 today after a slight uptick in new infections on Wednesday but the province says today's numbers exclude data from Toronto Public Health.

Provincial health officials said 78 new cases of the virus were confirmed today, down from the 95 reported one day prior.

The province said information from the Toronto Public Health CORES system was not available today, which has resulted in an "underestimation of the daily case count."

It should be noted that if Toronto's 19 new cases were subtracted from Wednesday's total, only 76 new cases of the virus would have been reported in Ontario yesterday.

Peel Public Health confirmed 19 new infections, Ottawa recorded 10 new cases of the virus today, and nine new cases were reported in Windsor-Essex.

Nearly 30,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours.

"Hospitalizations declined again as ICU admissions and vented patients remain stable," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published on Thursday morning.

"With 99 more resolved, the number of active cases in the province continues to decline."

Forty-nine of the 78 reported cases were in patients ages 40 and under.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the province today.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: *data not available

Peel Region: 19

Halton Region: 2

Durham Region: 3

York Region: 0