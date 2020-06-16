

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row, marking the continuation of a downward trend that has now led to a wider reopening in most of the province.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 184 new cases of the virus confirmed on Monday, up slightly from the 181 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, about 56 per cent were in either Toronto (79 new cases) or Peel Region (23 new cases) compared to nearly 70 per cent one day prior.

The other three regions in the GTA (York, Durham, Halton) accounted for a combined 25 cases.

The rolling five-day average of new cases now stands at 205. It hasn’t been that low since March 31 when it stood at 201.

Speaking with CP24 earlier on Tuesday morning, infectious disease expert Dr. Issac Bogoch said that “everything is headed in the right direction” and that it might not be much longer until Toronto and Peel Region can move to Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan after being held back, along with Windsor-Essex, due to a higher volume of new cases.

“I do appreciate that they took a more cautious approach,” he said. “It might be another week or so but if things keep heading in the right direction I am sure it can be done safely later on this week or early next week.”

Positive rate remains at ‘all-time lows’

There were another 218 recoveries added to the province’s database on Monday as the number of active cases province wide declined to 2,585.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, Health Minister Christine Elliot pointed out that there are now 1,245 fewer active cases in the province compared to this time last week.

She said that on Monday, there were also no new cases at all reported in 14 of Ontario’s 34 public health units.

Meanwhile, she that Ontario’s positivity rate “continues to be at all-time lows” with the 184 new cases confirmed on Monday coming on 21,724 individual tests.

“We’re continuing to monitor case numbers in Toronto, Peel and Windsor as we assess when they might be ready to enter Stage 2,” she said.

Number of people in ICU drops below 100 for first time since March

The latest data also suggests that hospitalizations are continuing to trend downwards, as they have for weeks now.

On Monday there were 413 COVID-19 patients receiving care in Ontario hospitals, down from 419 one day prior.

Only 98 of those patients were in Intensive Care units, marking the first time that number has dropped below 100 since March 29. The number of people in ICU units had previously peaked at 264 on April 8.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting another 11deaths in people who had contracted COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That is roughly in line with the five-day rolling average of nine deaths.

Other highlights from the data: