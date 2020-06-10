

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting fewer than 300 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row, sparking some optimism that the transmission of the virus could finally be on the wane after remaining stubbornly high for weeks.

The Ministry of Health says that 251 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours. That is up slightly from the 230 cases reported on Tuesday and the 243 cases reported on Monday but remains well off the numbers that were seen just last week when the rolling five-day average of new cases between June 1 and 5 was 377.

The Ministry of health is also reporting 11 more deaths in COVID-19 patients, which is the lowest that number has been since June 1.

The number of recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, is continuing to outpace the number of new cases, which marks the continuation of a trend that has been present for several days now.

On Tuesday, the number of recoveries (550) was more than double the number of new cases (251).

There are now 31,341 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province but only 5,961 of those cases are considered active.

This is extremely important to see. We have only had a few days where we have been below 300 but let’s hope this continues,” Infectious disease expert Dr. Issac Bogoch told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “There has really been a full-court press. Everybody has been working hard on improving diagnostic capacity, improving contact tracing and getting public health messages out so I think things are headed in the right direction. I don’t want to rain on the parade but I just think it might be a little too early to say that we truly have a real trend here. We will see if this trend continues. Obviously everybody wants it to continue.”

Testing had briefly dipped down over the last two days but picked back up on Wednesday when the province ran 19,941 tests.

Hospitalizations are also continuing steady decline that has been underway since mid-May.

There are now just 580 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down from 600 one day prior.

Of those patients, 118 of them are in intensive care units and 86 of those people are on ventilators.

Other highlights from the data: