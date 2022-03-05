Ontario reported 24 net new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, with hospitalizations continuing a slow decline and test positivity of those eligible hovering under 11 per cent.

The Ministry of Health says 18 of the deaths confirmed today occurred in the past 30 days, whereas six others occurred prior to that period.

There have been 129 deaths confirmed in the past week and 898 in the past month, among 12,549 confirmed in total since March 2020.

There were 795 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 821 on Friday and 842 one week ago.

Of those, 253 are in intensive care - down nine from yesterday - and 147 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Of the 1,930 new cases detected in the past 24 hours through PCR testing, the Ministry of Health says 183 involved unvaccinated people, 54 involved partially vaccinated people, 1,496 involved people with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 197 involved people with unknown vaccination status.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore suggested this week that recent PCR-confirmed case counts in the province are as much as a 90 per cent undercount.

Provincial labs processed 14,264 test specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of about 10.8 per cent.

The Ministry of Health said that 19,812 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

Of those, 1,904 were first doses, 5,528 were second doses and 11,903 were third doses.

Across all age groups, 85.2 per cent of Ontario residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 81.5 per cent have had two and 47.6 per cent have had three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.