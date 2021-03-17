Ontario is reporting 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest standalone count of cases where no data collection errors were disclosed in more than a week.

The province also reported 14 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

It's the highest count of cases reported without caveats about the quality of data since March 8.

Provincial health officials logged 1,074 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, 1,268 on Monday and 1,747 on Sunday, however, provincial health officials said a data catch-up process could be to blame for the spike in cases on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,361, a notable rise from 1,238 a week ago.

Of the latest fatalities, five were among long-term care home residents. The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 7,187.

Provincial health officials also logged four more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern on Wednesday, three of the B.1.1.7 variant and one of the B.1.351 variant.

More than 9,600 additional cases have screened positive for a variant in Ontario but are still awaiting whole genome sequencing to confirm their lineage.

The Ministry of Health says 1,488 more people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, resulting in 12,512 active cases, up from 11,283 a week ago.

Ontario labs processed more than 49,100 tests yesterday, a significant increase from 28,526 tests the previous day.

Currently, there are 35,201 tests under investigation across the province.

Within the Greater Toronto Area, 542 of the latest COVID-19 cases are in Toronto, 253 in Peel Region, 107 in York, 42 in Durham and 32 in Halton. All five of these regions saw a day-over-day increase in case counts.

Of Ontario’s 34 public health units, 13 reported 30 or more new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials said a total of 741 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 across the province, down 20 from a day ago.

But according to the latest data from public health units and hospital networks there are at least 963 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection across the province.

Of those hospitalized, provincial health officials said there are 300 in intensive care units and 190 are breathing with the help of ventilators.

However, Dr. Kali Barrett, critical care physician at University Health Network, tweeted today that there are 355 patients in ICUs across the province and 205 on ventilators, according to recent data from Critical Care Services Ontario.

To date, there have been 321,956 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario and 302,257 recoveries since the pandemic started over a year ago.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 290,600 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated since mid-December. Two doses of a vaccine is required for full immunization.

The province has administered more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 58,202 alone yesterday.

The latest numbers come as the Ontario Hospital Association and a body of epidemiologists that advise the province on pandemic response said on Monday that the province has entered a third wave of the pandemic.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that Ontario is now in a "race against time" with COVID-19 vaccine rates and variants of concern both increasing.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.