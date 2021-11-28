Ontario reported its highest COVID-19 case count in nearly six months on Sunday, with 964 cases and one additional death.

It’s the highest overall count of cases recorded since May 30 when 1,033 cases were reported.

Ontario reported 854 new cases on Saturday and 927 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health says 498 of Sunday’s cases are among unvaccinated people, 21 are people with one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 396 are fully vaccinated and 49 are in people with unknown vaccination status.

Given there are more than 11.2 million fully vaccinated people in the province, the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table still finds vaccination is associated with an 83 per cent relative reduction in risk of infection and 95 per cent relative reduction in risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Provincial labs processed 29,692 test specimens, generating a positivity rate when inconclusive and duplicate tests are accounted for of at least 3.2 per cent.

Ontario’s known active caseload now stands at 6,484, the highest it has been since Sept. 5.

The total number of deaths reported since March 2020 now stands at 9,994.

There have been at least 617,000 cases of COVID-19 found in the province since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health says there are 135 people in hospital intensive care due to COVID-19, up one from Saturday.

Of those, 85 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Across Ontario, Toronto reported 129 cases, Windsor-Essex reported 86 new cases and Simcoe-Muskoka reported 81 new cases.

York Region reported 60 cases, Peel Region reported 58 new cases. Durham reported 42 new cases, Halton reported 41 and Hamilton reported 22 new cases.

The expansion of eligibility to include kids aged 5-11 for COVID-19 vaccination this week has drastically increased Ontario’s daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

The province administered 33,249 vaccine doses on Saturday, up from 29,674 on Friday and 19,820.

All but 5,349 of Saturday’s shots were first doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.