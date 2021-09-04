Ontario reported 944 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Saturday, the province’s highest daily case count in more than three months, and the highest count of new cases in unvaccinated people since the province began keeping track.

Ontario last saw case numbers this high on May 30, when 1,033 cases were reported.

The province reported 805 new cases on Friday and 865 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 747, up from 732 yesterday.

Of the new cases, 651 were in unvaccinated people or those with only one dose of a vaccine, while 208 were in fully vaccinated people.

Another 85 cases involved people with unknown vaccination status.

Infections in partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people made up 69 per cent of Saturday’s cases despite making up only 33 per cent of the population.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said five of the nine deaths reported today occurred “more than two months ago,” and were reported today as part of an ongoing investigation into pandemic mortality in the province.

There have now been 9,545 deaths due to COVID-19 across Ontario since March 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.