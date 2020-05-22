

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 since May 8, marking the continuation of a worrisome trend that has seen numbers on the rise for close to a week now.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 441 new cases of the virus confirmed on Thursday, up from 413 new cases on Wednesday.

Alarmingly, the province has now seen its rolling five-day average of new cases steadily increase for close to a week.

It was 326 on Monday but since then it has gone up to 360, 370, 375 and now 395.

The jump also comes as many retail stores slowly reopen as part of the first phase of Ontario’s three-phase plan to restart the economy.

“"If we see the numbers start spiking, we will roll things back in a heartbeat," Premier Doug Ford warned earlier this week. "The health and wellbeing of people in the province is my number one priority."

The province allowed retail stores to reopen on Tuesday and has also permitted the resumption of all construction projects and the use of some park amenities, including sports fields.

Officials, however, have said that the rise in cases may not be directly related to the loosening of restrictions since there is usually a delay in the onset of symptoms.

In other words, the new cases confirmed on Thursday likely involve people who contracted the virus before the province began the first phase of its reopening plan.

Officials have nonetheless expressed concern about the rise in cases, especially amid a drop-off in testing that Premier Doug Ford concedes has been “shocking.”

The province has the ability to turn around 20,000 individual tests each day and was approaching that capacity at times last week but on Monday it conducted just 5,813 tests. That number has slowly risen but only reached 11,276 on Thursday, still far off the benchmarks set by Queen’s Park.

“Am I frustrated? Yeah I am frustrated but I have confidence in the team,” Ford said on Thursday, noting that a plan on how testing could be expanded is coming next week. “I will be like an 800-pound gorilla on their backs every single day if I have to until I see these numbers go up.”

More than 2,000 deaths

The latest data indicates that there were another 28 deaths involving people who have contracted COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the province’s death toll past 2,000 for the first time to 2,021.

That number does lag behind individual reporting by Ontario’s 34 public health units, though. As of 10:30 a.m., the health units were reporting a total of 2,071 COVID-19 related deaths.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, remain stable.

On Thursday there were 961 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, down from 984 one day prior. Of those people, 153 of them were in intensive care unit beds. That number has been steadily trending down since reaching a high of 264 in early April.

While the province had previously seen the number of people recovering from the virus surpass the number of new cases, that trend appears to have stopped.

On Thursday there were 258 more cases moved over to “recovered” for a total of 18,767.

Other highlights from the data: