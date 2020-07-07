

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, marking the continuation of a pronounced downward trend that has continued mostly uninterrupted for months now.

It is the lowest number since 111 cases were reported on June 26 and the second lowest number in any 24-hour period since late March.

The five-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 138. It stood at 173 at this point last week.

Of the new cases, about 61 per cent of them were in either Toronto (30 cases) or Peel Region (39 cases).

There were also nine new cases in Windsor-Essex, where there have been a number of outbreaks amongst seasonal workers at area farms.

Meanwhile, 23 of the province’s 34 public health units reported no new cases over the last 24 hours and another five reported five or fewer cases.

It should be noted that the number of tests completed on Monday — 17,303 — did dip below the 20,000 mark for the second day in a row for the first time in weeks.

The good news is that despite the slight decline in testing, the overall positive rate remains comparatively low at just 0.67 per cent.

At one point in April, the province’s positive rate neared seventeen per cent as officials scrambled to ramp up testing efforts.

“Quite frankly I am pretty impressed at Toronto and at Ontario and actually Canada for excellent access to diagnostic testing,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 earlier on Tuesday morning. “Of course there were bumps along the road and as we are well aware there were people being turned away from testing centres for a period of time when we didn’t have capacity but now and for the last month or so we have had tremendous capacity. Anyone who needs a test can come get a test at any time.”

1,766 active cases remain

Ontario reported a record 634 new cases of COVID-19 back on April 23 but since then the levels of infections have consistently trended downward, outside of a slight uptick in mid-May.

Of the more than 36,000 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic, only 1,766 remain active. That number is down 65 since one day prior after an additional 177 existing patients recovered from infection.

Hospitalizations also remain at levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

The latest data reveals that here are just 131 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals with 36 of them in intensive care units and 24 of those people on ventilators.

Speaking with reporters at a news conference on Monday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that the province may finally be getting to a “containment phase” in the pandemic, where community transmission has been reduced but outbreaks still happen from time to time.

“Most of the health units are looking at a cluster here or a cluster there and you may have no new cases for a day or two and then all of a sudden you find a cluster like Kingston (at a nail salon) and you go up to 25 or 30 and then back down to zero again,” he said.

Other highlights from the data: