Ontario reported its lowest COVID-19 case count on Monday since it significantly curtailed access to free testing, alongside four new deaths.

There were 1,074 COVID-19 infections confirmed through PCR testing across the province on Monday, the lowest number found in the province since access to testing was limited on Dec. 31, 2021.

Health officials have said eligibility limits mean the current system fails to find as many as 90 per cent of all infections.

Provincial labs processed 9,447 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent.

Average positivity over the past week was 10.8 per cent.

The Ministry of Health says three of Monday’s deaths occurred in the past 30 days and another occurred prior to that period but was just documented recently.

It’s the second lowest death toll Ontario has reported so far in 2022, with only Feb. 28 being lower with three deaths.

There have been 12,574 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in the province since March 2020.

Of those 1,074 new cases, 146 involved unvaccinated people, 38 involved partially vaccinated people, 827 who had two or more COVID-19 vaccine doses and 63 whose vaccination status was not known.

The Ministry of Health said overall hospitalizations held relatively steady from the weekend, with total occupancy up by 9 to 693, reflecting the fact some hospitals do not report data on weekends.

The number of patients in ICU rose to 2 to 249 and the number of patients using a ventilator increased by 6 to 140.

More than 6,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

Of those, 619 were first doses, 1,970 were second doses and 3,523 were third doses.

Across all age groups in Ontario, 85.2 per cent of residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose, 81.6 per cent have at least two doses and 47.7 per cent have three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.