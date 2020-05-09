

Ontario has reported its lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in more than a month, even as it conducted a record number of tests.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 346 new cases of the virus confirmed on Friday. That is the lowest number since 309 new cases were reported on April 6.

Encouragingly, the drop in positive cases also comes amid a rise in testing. The province completed 19,227 tests on Friday, representing an increase of nearly 3,000 tests compared to the previous day.

That would translate into a positive rate of just 1.8 per cent.

It is a positive sign, especially on the heels of a recent spike in cases that prompted Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to question whether Ontarians were doing enough to limit the spread of the virus.

After 477 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, the highest number in nearly a week, he said that it was “perplexing” to him why the province wasn’t doing better at this point.

“It makes me wonder if people are being less than consistent in their physical distancing,” he told reporters during a daily briefing at Queen’s Park.

59 more deaths

While the number of new cases of COVID-19 do appear to be trending downwards after hitting a high of 640 on April 25, the death toll continues to increase.

The ministry is reporting another 59 deaths in people who had contracted the virus today, bringing the tally so far to 1,599.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, do appear to be trending downwards after surging past the 1,000 mark earlier this week.

The latest data suggests that there are a dozen fewer people hospitalized (1,016) than one day prior and only 203 of those people are currently taking up intensive care beds.

That number has steadily declined in recent weeks after reaching a high of 264 on April 9.

“We must keep fighting. We must keep going. You must support each other through these difficult times. Believe me, my friends, there’s a light at the end of this dark tunnel,” Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Friday, while warning that there could still be some “dark days ahead.”

Virus continues to spread in long-term care homes

While the transmission of the virus appears to be on the wane in the community, it continues to spread within the province’s long-terms are homes, which account for more than three-quarters of all COVID-19-related deaths.

They latest data indicates that there are now 237 outbreaks at long-term care homes (up three) with those outbreaks having resulted in 2,898 confirmed cases among residents and 1,515 confirmed cases among staff.

There are now 19,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

