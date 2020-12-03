Ontario is reporting more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths but Thursday's case count reflects an overestimate due to a processing error.

Provincial health officials logged 1,824 new infections in the last 24 hours and processed nearly 52,900 tests.

According to the Ministry of Health, today’s total case count includes an overestimate of new cases from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Due to a data processing error, the number of new cases for Middlesex-London Health Unit in today's report (127 cases) represents cases reported over the previous three days,” a spokesperson said in an email to CP24.

Most of the new cases continue to be from the GTA, particularly in the hot spots of Toronto and Peel and Region.

“Locally, there are 592 new cases in Peel, 396 in Toronto and 187 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Thursday.

The province’s positivity rate is at least 4.4 per cent, down from 4.7 per cent a day ago, according to provincial health officials.

Ontario logged 1,723 new cases on Wednesday, 1,707 on Tuesday and 1,746 on Monday.

The new numbers come as GTA residents anxiously wait to learn if more regions will enter a lockdown, particularly the regions of York and Halton where cases continue to rise.

Toronto and Peel Region entered a 28-day lockdown on Nov. 23.

Under the province’s grey “lockdown” level of it’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework, restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery service and non-essential businesses can only provide curbside pickup. Gyms, movie theatres and casinos must also close their doors.

More to come.