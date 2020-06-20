

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in a week but the number of active cases continues to decline.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 206 new instances of the virus confirmed on Friday, which would be the highest number since 266 cases were reported on June 13.

Active cases, however, continue to decline and now stand at just 2,269.

The five-day rolling average of new cases is 186.

“While this is the first time the province is reporting a daily new case count above 200 in six days, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning. “In fact, with 218 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in active cases, with 12 fewer today and over 1,500 fewer active cases in the province as compared to early last week.”

