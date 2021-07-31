For the third consecutive day, Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials are reporting 258 new infections today, up from 226 on Friday and 218 on Thursday.

Today’s total is also up from the 170 cases reported in Ontario last Saturday and is the highest daily case count reported since July 1, when 284 new infections were confirmed.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is slowly climbing in the province, reaching 183 today, up from 159 last week.

Six more virus-related deaths were confirmed today, bringing the province's death toll to 9,345.

With 19,112 tests processed over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.2 per cent. That is up from 0.8 per cent last Saturday.

The number of patients in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals continues to decline. According to the province, there are 112 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, down from 132 last week.

Ontario's active caseload is up week-over-week from 1,424 last Saturday to 1,606 today.

Of the new cases reported today, 53 are in Toronto, 33 are in York Region, 28 are in the Region of Waterloo, 27 are in Hamilton and 26 are in Peel Region.

There have been 19,459,198 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province to date, including 81,590 doses yesterday.

More than 80 per cent of eligible Ontario residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ford government has said that at least 80 per cent of people 12 and older need to have one dose of a vaccine and 75 per cent must be fully immunized before the majority of public health restrictions can be lifted in Ontario.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.