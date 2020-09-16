

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in the last three days, marking the continuation of a steady upward trend that has now seen infection levels return to where they were in June.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 315 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last 24 hours.

It is the highest daily count since June 6 when 387 new cases were reported.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 243 after dropping to as low as 85 last month.

Nearly two-thirds of all the new cases reported on Wednesday were in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing a recent trend.

The data, however, suggests that the virus may be starting to spread to regions within GTA which had previously seen lower levels of infection.

On Wednesday, there were 77 new cases in Toronto and 54 new cases in Peel Region but York Region and Durham Region were not far behind with 37 and 24 cases respectively. Both areas had been seeing daily counts in the single digits as recently as late August.

More to come…