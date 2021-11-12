Ontario is reporting nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 today and five more virus-related deaths.

Provincial health officials logged 598 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 642 on Thursday but up slightly from 563 one week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 537, up substantially from 404 last Friday.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 298 are in individuals who are unvaccinated, 24 are in those who are partially vaccinated, 222 involve people who have been fully immunized, and 54 are in those with an unknown vaccination status.

With 30,230 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, up from 1.8 per cent one week ago.

The number of known, active COVID-19 cases in Ontario is now 4,400, up from 3,395 last Friday.

As of Nov. 8, Ontario’s effective reproductive number is 1.25, which means every 100 cases will result in 125 secondary infections.

The public health units with the highest number of cases today include Toronto (63), Simcoe-Muskoka (55), Peel Region (43), Windsor (43), Ottawa (37), Durham Region (37), and York Region (32).

The Algoma District public health unit, which has consistently reported only a handful of new cases each day over the past several months, confirmed 27 new infections today.

Five more virus-related deaths were confirmed today, bringing Ontario's COVID-19 death toll to 9,921.

Despite an uptick in cases over the past couple of weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care appears to be flat. There are now 130 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs, up slightly from 129 last Friday.

The province's Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling data today.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.