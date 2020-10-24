Ontario is reporting 978 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Saturday, setting a new record-high of infections logged across the province.

The last time the province’s daily case count surpassed 900 was on Oct. 9 with 939 new infections.

“Locally, there are 348 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel, 141 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa and 51 in Durham. There are 625 more resolved cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Saturday morning.

Elliott said nearly 44,200 tests were completed by provincial labs in the last 24 hours.

Ontario reported 826 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 841 cases on Thursday and 790 on Wednesday.

