Despite a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on Monday, the overall trend appears to show new cases are on the decline in the province.

Ontario reported 387 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from the 370 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

Monday's number is still significantly lower than the record-high 640 new cases that were reported on April 25 and the 511 new cases confirmed on Friday.

The dip in new cases comes as the province has made efforts to ramp up testing in recent days.

On Saturday, Ontario processed more than 17,000 specimens and Premier Doug Ford now says the province is leading the country in testing, both per capita and in the number of tests.

Despite the additional testing capacity, the province only conducted 10,654 tests on Monday.

The number of virus-related deaths continues to climb with 61 deaths reported on Monday, down from the 84 reported on Sunday.

The total number of deaths in the province now sits at 1,361.

All but 66 of virus-related deaths in the province are in patients 60 or older and more than 900 of the deaths are in patients 80 and over.

Long-term care homes have been hit hardest during the pandemic, with residents in those facilities accounting for more than three-quarters of all virus-related deaths.

The province says there are currently 218 outbreaks at long-term care homes, an increase of six from yesterday’s report.

To date, Ontario has seen 18,310 lab-confirmed cases of the virus but the province says that 12,779 of those cases are now considered to be resolved.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus jumped up again on Monday.

The province says 1,043 patients infected with the virus are now receiving treatment in hospital however, the number of people in intensive and on ventilators has declined.

According to the data released Tuesday, there are 223 patients in intensive care and 166 on ventilators.

Other highlights:

• Health care workers represent nearly 16 per cent of all cases (2,892)

• GTA public health units account for 60.4 per cent of all confirmed cases

• A little more than 12 per cent of all cases have resulted in hospitalizations

• Females make up a larger number of lab-confirmed confirmed cases (57.5 per cent) than males (41.7 per cent)

• Community transmission accounts for 36.1 per cent of all cases