Ontario reported under 3,000 new coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths on Saturday, as hospitalizations continue to gradually decline.

Provincial health officials logged 2,864 new COVID-19 cases today, down from 3,166 infections a day ago, however Friday’s case counts were underreported due to a technical issue.

Ontario reported 3,424 cases on Thursday, 2,941 on Wednesday and 2,791 on Tuesday.

It appears the provincewide stay-at-home order issued on Apr. 8 and the rollout of more vaccines is contributing to a slow decrease in daily case counts as the seven-day rolling average dropped to 3,193 today, compared to 3,618 a week ago.

A total of 8,261 virus-related deaths have been reported in the province.

Another 2,939 lab-confirmed cases of variants of concern were logged in the province on Saturday, with more than 2,700 cases of the dominant B.1.1.7 strain, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

In the past 24 hours, 3,596 more people recovered from the virus, resulting in 32,888 active cases in the province.

Ontario labs processed more than 47,800 tests in the past 24 hours, down from 51,338 the previous day.

The positivity rate dropped to 6.8 per cent today, compared to seven per cent on Friday.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 684 new cases, a notable drop from 876 the previous day. Meanwhile, 803 new infections were reported in Peel Region, 285 in York, 125 in Durham and 98 in Halton.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop steadily, as 1,832 people were in Ontario hospitals in the past 24 hours, down from 1,924 a day ago.

However, the number of patients in intensive care units continue to remain elevated. Yesterday, 851 were in ICUs and 588 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

To date, there have been more than 489,000 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 447,938 recoveries in the province since the first case emerged last January.

The province has marked another vaccine milestone today with more than 6 million doses of vaccine administered in Ontario as of Friday evening.

To date, approximately 390,990 people have been fully vaccinated since mid-December. Two doses of approved vaccines that are currently being administered in the province are needed for full immunization.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.