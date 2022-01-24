Ontario’s reported COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 11,000 with 36 net new fatalities confirmed on Monday.

Provincial health officials say there are now 3,861 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 615 in intensive care, up from 578 one week ago. Last Monday, the province said there were 3,887 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in hospital.

On Mondays, hospital admission numbers are typically lower given the fact that not all hospitals report data to the province early in the week.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario has also now surpassed one million, hitting 1,001,455 today.

Another 4,790 new infections were reported today although over the past month, the number of new infections reported each day is a significant undercount of the true total due to restrictions on who is eligible to receive a test.

Of the cases confirmed today, 814 involve those who are unvaccinated, 182 involve those who are partially vaccinated, 3,496 involve people with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 298 have an unknown vaccination status.

Only 20,716 tests were process over the past 24 hours, resulting in a provincewide positivity rate to 18.4 per cent today, down from 24.2 per cent seven days ago. The province has claimed in submissions to the federal government it can process 78,000 PCR tests per day, but has only approached that threshold twice in the past 30 days.

Another 36 net new deaths were logged in Ontario today, bringing the total number of known virus-related deaths to 11,004.

The number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes is now 402, down from 426 last week, according to the latest data released by the province.

Officials said last week that the number of new cases in Ontario is likely approaching the peak after the more infectious Omicron variant sent community transmission skyrocketing in December. But the peak of virus-related intensive care admissions likely won't be seen until February.

“We still have hospitals that are under very challenging circumstances as we deal with these rising numbers,” Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“Our health system will likely continue to experience challenges through February.”

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.