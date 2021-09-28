Ontario’s science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today amid a recent reduction in case counts that now has the province charting close to the “best case scenario” laid out nearly a month ago.

The last projections released by the science table back on Sept. 1 warned that daily case counts could reach 4,000 a day by October if the province continued along the same trajectory or 8,000 a day in a “worst case scenario” that was based on Ontarians increasing their contacts closer to the pre-pandemic norm.

But the projections also suggested that Ontario could see case counts begin to decline so long as residents reduced their contacts marginally – from 83 per cent of pre-pandemic levels to about 70 per cent.

Since then there has, in fact, been a slow but steady reduction in case counts and Ontario’s rolling seven-day average is now down to 621. It stood at 701 when modelling was last released.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health also shared new projections for Ontario’s biggest city on Monday which suggested that case counts should hover around 130 per day into December in Toronto.

That is compared to the 600 cases per day that were expected by December earlier this month.

“Compared to where we were about a month ago the case projections have clearly improved,” she said. “We have seen a drop in transmission. We cannot be completely certain of all the reasons why we've seen this drop, however we can surmise that it is due in large part to our ongoing vaccination efforts but also a reduction in the risk of infection when people come into contact.”

Cases have declined despite surges in other provinces

In Alberta, there are more than 10 times the number of active COVID-19 cases per capita than Ontario and hospitals in that province have been forced to limit elective care and implement some aspects of their triage protocol.

Ontario, however, has largely been able to avoid the grave situation being faced by some other jurisdictions even as school-related cases continue to rise and make up an increasingly large share of the overall case count.

As of this week, children between the ages of four and 11 account for more COVID-19 infections per capita in Toronto than any other age group.

But the overall reproductive number in Ontario is estimated at 0.87, meaning the fourth wave is receding.

"I think Ontarians are being prudent and cautious and have realized that this virus can take off at any given time if we let our guard down," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore told The Canadian Press last week. "Sadly, we only have to look out west to see what can happen if we let our guard down with this Delta."

The latest projections are scheduled to be released directly to the science table’s website at 2 p.m.

No press conference has been scheduled to provide additional context to the numbers, as has been the case previously.