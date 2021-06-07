Ontario's daily COVID-19 case count has dropped to its lowest level since late September as the number of patients in intensive care dipped below 500 for the first time in two months.

The province reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 today marking the first time in eight months that the daily case count has dropped below 600 in the province. It is also the lowest single-day total logged in Ontario since Sept. 27.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 735, down from 1,078 last Monday.

With 15,177 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a test positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent last Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to decline in Ontario. According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 547 patients infected with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals and 497 of those patients are in the ICU.

One week ago, the province said there were 731 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 617 in the ICU. Up to 30 patients in Ontario hospital ICUs were transferred from Manitoba.

Another 15 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the province today.

Ontario's active COVID-19 caseload is now 7.937, down from 12,567 one week ago.

Patios, retail could reopen on Friday

Declining case counts and hospitalizations along with an uptick in vaccination rates could prompt the Ford government to move up the date for entering Stage 1 of the reopening plan, which would allow patio dining to resume and non-essential retail stores to reopen at 15 per cent capacity.

On Monday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that the province could enter Stage 1 as early as Friday, three days ahead of the initial target date of June 14.

"That's something that we're looking at. We're still looking at the numbers and the numbers are looking quite favourable," Elliott said when asked about opening ahead of schedule. "That's something that we're going to be considering today."

The province has now administered 10 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and starting today, all Ontario residents who are 70 and older can book their second shot.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch said while the province has outlined what parts of the economy can reopen as more people are vaccinated, he noted that public health leaders in Canada need to provide guidance about what is acceptable behaviour for individuals who are fully immunized.

“It'd be very helpful to have some practical advice as to what we can now do at an individual level following a second dose of a vaccine,” he told CP24 on Monday morning.

“The CDC, they said for fully vaccinated people, that's two weeks after your second dose, if there's a bunch of fully vaccinated people you can have small indoor gatherings without masks or distancing in your house, for example. Your grandparents could hug their grandchildren. That's very, very helpful. We haven't heard of that yet in Canada.”

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.