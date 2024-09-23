Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Durham officer discharged a Taser and an anti-riot weapon at a 15-year-old boy in north Oshawa on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham Regional Police, along with a mental health officer, attended a home on Simcoe Street North in relation to a family disturbance, just before 5 p.m.

The SIU says officers attempted to negotiate with the teen before "an interaction" prompted an officer to discharge an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) and a Taser at him.

The teen was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, the SIU says, and transported to a hospital to be assessed. The SIU adds that the teen did not sustain any serious injury.

The SIU – an independent government agency that investigates police conduct – invoked its mandate because an officer fired a less-lethal weapon that is classified as a firearm.

Anyone with information about the investigation, including photos or videos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.