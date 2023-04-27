The Ontario government says that it is a step closer to making the extension of the Yonge subway line into York Region a reality.

The province said Thursday that it has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the tunnelling work for the Yonge North Subway Extension project. The contract includes the design work for the tunnels and building the launch and extraction shafts for the tunnel boring machines.

A separate contract will be awarded to build the stations, rail and systems.

Speaking at the announcement the TTC’s Davisville Carhouse, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney called the subway extension “a critical project for York Region.”

She said it will “provide much-needed access to reliable public transit and connect more people to major employment centres in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill” and hailed the announcement as “demonstrating real progress” toward making the extension a reality.

Early upgrade work recently began at Finch Station, the current terminus of the Yonge Line, to prepare for the planned Yonge North Subway Extension project.

The roughly eight-kilometre extension is expected to eventually take the Yonge subway line into York Region, with stops at Steeles Avenue, Clark Avenue, Royal Orchard Boulevard, Langstaff Go Station, and High Tech Road.

Last month, Metrolinx awarded a contract to consortium Mace, Comtech and SYSTRA (MCS) to help deliver the line.

The federal government is also supporting the project.

“Partnerships are key to delivering major projects like the Yonge North Subway Extension,” Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng said. “Our Government will continue to work collaboratively with the Government of Ontario to get transit built in the GTA and across the province.”

The province says the Yonge North Subway Extension will put 26,000 more people within a 10-minute walk of transit and is expected to reduce daily travel times for commuters by up to 22 minutes.