

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario schools “may be falling behind” when it comes to preparing students for the future, a new report from People For Education finds.

The report, titled “Roadmaps and roadblocks: Career and life planning guidance, and streaming in Ontario’s schools,” found that while there has a been a “sizeable increase” in the number of guidance counsellors over the last year, only about 23 per cent of Ontario elementary schools have guidance counsellors and the “vast majority” are part-time.

While guidance counsellors are employed at about 98 per cent of high schools in the province, they, on average, are responsible for about 375 students each.

The report, which is based on information from 1,254 Ontario Catholic and public schools that participated in the education advocacy group’s annual survey, also found that supports for students transitioning to high school are “mostly unavailable.”

In addition to a lack of guidance counsellor support, People For Education found that transitioning from applied to academic programs isn’t always a simple process for students.

Only about 23 per cent of schools that require transfer courses for students who want to transition from applied to academic programs offer the courses needed to make the switch.

The report states that students in applied courses are “much less likely to graduate from high school” and recent information collected by the Toronto District School Board supports that assertion.

The TDSB said recent data suggests that about 88 per cent of its students in academic programs graduate from secondary school while only about 59 per cent of students in applied programs do.

“While many educators continue to recommend applied courses because they believe struggling students have a better chance of success there, there are significant differences in outcomes facing students enrolled in applied courses,” the report read.

People For Education discovered that schools are having difficulty implementing Ontario’s ‘Creating Pathways to Success’ policy, which helps students navigate their future. The policy includes the use of portfolios, school-based career and life planning committees, and professional development for teachers.

“When we first started asking about implementing the Creating Pathways policy, principals reported a number of challenges, including a lack of professional development, limited time in the school day, and a lack of technical support for the online components of the policy,” the report read.

In a series of recommendations to the provincial government, the report’s authors said that resources should be provided for professional development time for teachers to focus on “an inquiry-based approach to career and life planning across curriculum.”

People For Education also urged the province to hold consultations with school administrators to understand “barriers to effective career and life planning” in Ontario schools.

The report states that to improve student outcomes, the provincial government should “develop a coherent strategy” that integrates “foundational competencies for long-term success” for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

The provincial government should also “clarify the roles of guidance counsellors” and look at the funding situation that leads to high student to staff ratios, according to the report’s authors.

People For Education also suggests that the provincial government look at research from school boards that are merging Grade 9 academic and applied courses. Some boards, the report said, are developing a plan to eliminate applied courses in grade 9 by the fall of 2020.

The TDSB’s Director of Education John Malloy announced last year that Canada’s largest school board is considering a major overhaul of the policy that forces Grade 9 and Grade 10 students to choose an academic or applied stream for subjects such as math, science, and English.

Resources should also be provided to ensure pupils can easily transfer between academic and applied courses throughout high school so that “no doors are closed too early,” the report said.