The Ford government says it will be closing the Ontario Science Centre to the public “effective immediately” due to “serious structural issues” that were identified with the building in a recent engineering report.

The North York tourist attraction is slated to close at the end of the day, though private events scheduled to occur over the weekend will be permitted to proceed.

“The actions taken today will protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the Ontario Science Centre while supporting its eventual reopening in a new, state-of-the-art facility,” Kinga Surma, the province’s minister of infrastructure, said in a news release.

“In the meantime, we are making every effort to avoid disruption to the public and help the Ontario Science Centre continue delivering on its mandate through an interim facility, as well as alternative programming options.”

According to the province, a new engineering report found that the building, which is more than 50 years old, is “at risk of potential roof panel failure” as early as this winter due to “snow loads.”

“The latest engineering assessment shows that the roof structure in parts of the facility was built using construction materials and systems that are now outdated and that certain roof panels are deteriorating,” the news release read.

“While the building remains safe over the summer with an enhanced process for rainwater monitoring and roof facility management, these months will be required for staff to safely vacate the building.”

Damage to the Ontario Science Centre roof is shown in images taken from an engineering report. (Government of Ontario)

The facility, located at 770 Don Mills Road in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, was set to host a number of summer camps in the coming months and the province says it plans to reimburse all participants within 30 days.

“The province has also identified a nearby school that will house similar programming as an alternative location for summer camps free of charge for previously registered campers,” the news release read.

The province says a Request for Proposals will be issued on Monday by Infrastructure Ontario to find a “suitable temporary location” for programming until construction is complete on the new permanent facility at Ontario Place.