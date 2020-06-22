The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to trend downward with fewer than 200 new cases reported once again today.

Provincial health officials say 161 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, down from the 175 reported one day earlier.

“For the eight time in the past nine days, Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Monday.

“With 214 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province as the persistent decrease in active cases continues.”

Nearly 22,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, down slightly from the more than 23,000 that were completed one day prior.

Elliott said virus-related hospitalizations are continuing to decline with 21 fewer patients receiving care in hospitals.

Intensive care admissions have also declined by 10, Elliott noted.

There are currently 265 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 76 patients in intensive care and 58 on ventilators.

Only three new deaths were reported today, down from the 11 deaths confirmed in the previous report.

All but 113 virus-related deaths have been in patients ages 60 and older and no one under the age of 19 has died from the virus.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 33,637, including 2,609 deaths and 28,933 recoveries.

That brings the number of active cases in the province down to 2,095.

Toronto sees big drop in new cases

Elliott said 29 of the province’s 34 local public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases today and 18 reported no new cases at all.

“Over the past two days, we've identified 62 new cases in Windsor-Essex, the result of expanded testing as we enhance our offers to resolve workplace outbreaks,” the health minister said.

According to the latest data, only 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Toronto today, down from the 63 confirmed in the previous report.

An additional 44 new cases were reported in Peel Region and 36 new cases were confirmed in Windsor-Essex.

Toronto, Peel, and Windsor are the only three regions in the province that have not been permitted to move ahead to the second stage of the province's reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today whether these regions will be given the green light to move to Stage 2.

Mayor John Tory said given the declining case numbers in the province, he is "very optimistic" that Toronto will move ahead to the second stage of reopening this week.

"Those numbers have given people every reason, including me, to be very optimistic about today and to expect some good news, the mayor said.