For the second time this week, Ontario has set a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day as the province surpasses 600 coronavirus patients in intensive care for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial health officials logged 4,456 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus today, surpassing the previous record of 4,227 new infections set just two days ago. In January, the province recorded 4,249 cases in a 24-hour period but at the time, officials suggested that the case count was inflated that day due to a data cleaup.

With 56,378 tests processed over the past day, the provincewide test positivity rate surged to 7.7 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have hovered at just above 1,500 for the past couple of days but data released Sunday indicates that the number of patients infected with the virus in intensive care has now surpassed 600.The province says there are now a record 605 COVID-19 patients in the ICU at hospitals around Ontario, up from 476 one week ago.

On Friday, the province issued emergency orders that will allow hospitals to transfer patients to another hospital without obtaining their consent during "major surge events."

The orders came one day after most Ontario hospitals were instructed to suspend all elective surgeries due to the alarming number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Another 21 virus-related deaths were confirmed in Ontario today.

