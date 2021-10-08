The Ford government is partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide Ontario students access to free menstrual products this fall, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make the announcement at 9 a.m. today. CP24 will broadcast the announcement live on air and online.

Sources within the Ministry of Education told CTV News Toronto that the pharmacy chain would pick up the cost of menstrual products and dispensers in school washrooms in a three-year deal.

Sources added that school boards would be responsible in determining which schools will be given priority for the products.

The initial phase of the program will see menstrual pads distributed with the hopes of expanding it later to include tampons and other menstrual products, sources said.

There have been growing calls for the province to provide free access to period products.

Earlier this year, an organization that is advocating on behalf of Toronto’s youth wrote a letter to Lecce urging the provincial government to offer free menstrual products in all publicly funded schools.

“Menstrual products are a necessity and not a luxury,” the Toronto Youth Cabinet wrote in the letter.

“The simple truth is that, for far too long, we have ignored the issue about menstrual periods, and that silence has hurt our young people. No young person should miss out on their education or feel stigmatized because of something that is a normal part of life for them.”

The letter was also signed by People for Education, the Ontario Human Rights Commission and the province’s four major teachers’ unions.

The group noted that other provinces and several Ontario school boards, including the Toronto District School Board, have made a move to provide free access to menstrual products.

The TDSB announced its program in 2019, but in a letter to Lecce back in May, TDSB Chair Alexander Brown requested that the province provide funding for free menstrual products in all schools across Ontario.

Brown noted in the letter that because the TDSB’s program is funded by charitable organizations, products are “not guaranteed to all students who need them.”

“Menstrual hygiene products are not a luxury. They are necessary and essential to menstrual health, comfort and participation in school, work and society,” Brown wrote.

“No student should have to worry about having access to menstrual products.”

- With files from CTV Toronto’s Colin D’Mello