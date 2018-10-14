Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 6:56AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Ontario claimed the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder on the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 17 will again be approximately $5 million.