Ontario ticket wins Saturday night's $33 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 6:28AM EST
TORONTO -- There is one winning ticket for Saturday night's Lotto 649 jackpot of just under $33.4 million, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
An Ontario ticket holder also claimed the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 6 will be approximately $5 million.