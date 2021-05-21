

CP24.com





Ontario public health officials are set to decide whether to use the province’s remaining inventory of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, after concerns about rare blood clot side effects prompted a pause on their use.

The province stopped administering AstraZeneca as a first dose ten days ago.

Up until May 15, Public Health Ontario said it was aware of 14 instances of people developing blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).

They also say that overall, the AstraZeneca vaccine develops serious adverse reactions at three to four times the rate of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

As of yesterday, the province had received 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca and was expected to receive a further 254,000 doses this week through the global COVAX cooperative vaccine sharing scheme.

About 50,000 doses from the province’s earlier deliveries remain unused, and some may be weeks away from expiring.

The remaining doses may be used as second doses for people who already received their shot, as there is emerging evidence that the risk of an adverse reaction is smaller after a second shot than after the first.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer will speak about their decision at a virtual news conference at 10 a.m.