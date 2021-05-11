The Ontario government will pause administering first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for now amid increased reports of blot clotting.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams announced the pause during a hastily-called press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that that the decision is being made in response to new data that suggests the risk of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) may be higher than initially thought – about one in 60,000 cases rather than one in 125,000.

“It is not that the risk for individuals has gone up extensively at this time but because it is sometimes severe we want to be cautious and say ‘Let's pause it’ while we look at the data and information,” he said. ““We maintain that those who received their first dose with the AstraZeneca vaccine did absolutely the right thing to prevent illness, and to protect their families, loved ones, and communities.”

There have been eight cases of vaccine-induced blood clotting reported in Ontario so far and while the condition remains extremely rare, it can be fatal.

Williams said that with supply of other vaccines, specifically Pfizer, ramping up considerably the province found itself in a position in which it could suspend the use of AstraZeneca for now “out of an abundance of caution.”

“At this point in time, and given that we're seeing the overall case numbers of COVID going down, and an increase in the safety signal at a population level, it makes sense to pause AstraZeneca, because the risk of severe outcomes with VITT shouldn't be underestimated,” Chief Health Protection and Emergency Preparedness Officer Dr. Jessica Hopkins said.

The decision to pause the use of the vaccine in Ontario comes hours after Alberta confirmed that it would not be administering AstraZeneca for first doses due to dwindling supply.

A spokesperson for Alberta’s health department said since the province only has a little over 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine left and future shipments are up in the air, Alberta will use remaining vaccine supply for second doses.

-With files from The Canadian Press