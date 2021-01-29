Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce mandatory coronavirus testing for all travellers arriving in Ontario from abroad, sources tell CP24.

In the next several days, mandatory PCR and rapid testing will be set up at Pearson International Airport, as well as other airports accepting foreign flights, which would include Ottawa and Hamilton, as well as traditional land border crossings, the government source said.

On Wednesday, sources told CP24 that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams was considering using his power under the Health Promotion and Protection Act to require all incoming visitors from abroad to submit to a COVID-19 test.

Ford, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Williams will be on hand to announce the new measures, at 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a similar announcement on travel on Friday as well.

In early January Ford deployed voluntary COVID-19 testing at Pearson.

During the month, the province said nearly 7,000 people submitted to testing and 2.26 per cent of those samples came back positive, including four people who were likely infected with a highly transmissible coronavirus mutation.

The province is in a race against time against the coronavirus variants, first detected in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa, which are more infectious and in some instances able to resist some vaccines and therapeutic treatment.

Countries where a concerning variant has become dominant have seen alarming case growth and higher numbers of hospitalizations all other things being equal.

The head of Ontario’s COIVD-19 Science Table says the UK variant known as B.1.1.7, will be dominant in the province sometime in March.

A patchwork of enhanced screening and genomic sequencing of samples over the past two months has found 51 examples of B.1.1.7 in Ontario, along with several hundred more probable cases tied to two long-term care homes in Simcoe County.