Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.

Starting today, parents with children up to 18 years old can apply for $200 while parents with school-aged children with special education needs, up to the age of 21, can apply for $250.

“It could not be clearer that we must keep students in class without disruption, with a focus on catching up on the fundamentals – reading, writing and math – after two years of pandemic-related learning disruptions,” Lecce said at a news conference on Thursday.

Applications for these catch up payments will remain open until March 31, 2023.

This follows the release of new data on the 2021-2022 Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) results showing most Grade 6 students are failing to meet provincial math standards with only 47 per cent passing the test. That’s three per cent lower than the 2018-2019 results.

