Ontario officials will provide updated COVID-19 modelling today amid a recent decline in case counts that some public health experts fear could eventually be reversed with the emergence of new, more contagious variants.

The release of the new projections comes two weeks after the last modelling update, where officials warned that the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU could exceed 1,000 by mid-February under a “severe but realistic scenario.”

Since then daily case counts have steadily declined and ICU have mostly held stable.

“I have not seen the modelling but I will tell you that however better things are we are a long way yet from being out of the sort of tunnel that we are in but you can see the light at the end of the tunnel with vaccinations and with better numbers,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Thursday morning. “But when those projections come out today people should not be having any celebrations or be unduly happy about it. They should see it as an encouragement to continue with the great behaviour that people have exhibiting by and large and see it through.”

When the last modelling was released on Jan. 12 the seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 3,523 and was on the rise but as of yesterday it had fallen to 2,205, a nearly 60 per cent drop.

However, the optimism that has been sparked by the lower numbers has been somewhat tempered by the emergence of the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario.

There have only been 51 confirmed cases of that variant so far but officials have said that they believe it may be responsible for an outbreak at a long-term care home in Barrie that has infected all but two of the 129 residents.

Speaking with CP24, Tory acknowledged that conversations should begin on what a “staged, practical, thoughtful reopening plan” might look like but he said that restaurant owners shouldn’t be “getting the inventory in to start cooking the hamburgers again.”

“People have to stay the course in terms of their behaviour so we can really get those numbers down,” he said. “You know we were talking in the summer about 80 cases a day in the City of Toronto and now we are kind of feeling good now that it is down to 500. So that is why we have to keep working.”

The last projections issued by the province warned that we could hit 20,000 new cases a day by February if the transmission of the virus ramped up but instead the numbers have mostly went the opposite way, albeit with lower testing numbers of late.

In an interview with CP24, infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said that the provincewide lockdown that went into effect on Boxing Day appears to have had some positive effect but he said that a “premature lifting of measures” while case counts remain high could reverse the progress we made.

“I am very curious to see what the ICU projections will be like because we still have been hovering around that 400 mark and that is a dangerous place to be but as we see fewer and fewer new cases a day that will eventually translate into fewer and fewer hospitalizations and fewer and fewer ICU stays” he said.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chairman of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will present the new modelling at 3 p.m.