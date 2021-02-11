The Ontario government announced Thursday that it will be pushing back March Break by one month to keep students in the classroom and prevent further spread of more transmissible COVID-19 variants circulating in the community.

Speaking at Queen's Park on Thursday afternoon, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Ontario students and teachers will go on break during the week of April 12, not on March 15 as was previously scheduled.

The minister said the province is primarily concerned about the threat of COVID-19 variants now circulating throughout Ontario and Canada.

"The decision to postpone March Break has not been an easy one but necessary to keep Ontario families safe," Lecce said on Thursday afternoon. "This postponement also limits any further disruptions to students as they can return to in-person learning during a time that has been challenging."

Deferring March Break, Lecce said, was done in part to discourage travel and prevent people from gathering outside their households.

"We are governed by advice by the medical community to limit the potential for transmission and really limit or try to prevent a scenario we saw over the holidays where there was just a massive spike of transmission and positivity of our kids," he said.

Ontario schools were switched to remote-only following the holiday break as case counts surged but the Ford government has gradually been allowing students to return to classrooms in recent weeks as case counts have declined.

Schools in an additional 13 public health units reopened on Monday, including Durham and Halton regions.

Meanwhile, schools in Toronto, York and Peel are set to reopen on Feb. 16.

The decision to delay March Break, Lecce said, was made in consultation with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and other local public health officials.

While the province only has authority to enforce this change in public schools, he said the government is asking all schools to follow suit.

"The message today to both public and private schools in this province is that they should defer the March Break," he said.

"We are very much expecting cooperation with us within the province of Ontario to reduce the potential for congregation, to reduce the potential risk that comes with these variants, because they are in our province in part because of the challenges we are facing at the border."