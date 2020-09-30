The Ontario government is set to release COVID-19 provincial modelling data on Wednesday morning as the province tackles a second wave of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams will be on hand to deliver the data along with Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown and Matthew Anderson, president and CEO of Ontario Health.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced that as of Monday there will be new restrictions on visitors at long-term care homes in regions with higher levels of COVID-19 cases.

But residents in those facilities will be able to designate two essential caregivers who will be exempt from the new policy.

Ford made the announcement as he released his government’s $540 million-plan to protect long-term care residents and staff during the pandemic.

The investment is part of the government’s fall preparedness plan to fight the virus as cases continue to creep upwards, particularly in the GTA and Ottawa.

On Tuesday, the province recorded 554 new cases of the virus with almost half (251) in Toronto.

A record 700 new cases were reported across the province on Monday- the highest daily total since the pandemic began in March.

Ontario has seen more than 50,000 lab-confirmed cases of infection since January, with more than 2,800 deaths.

The government is set to release its modelling data at 10 a.m.

The news conference can be viewed live on CP24 or CP24.com.