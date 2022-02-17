The Ford government says primary schools will resume EQAO standardized testing this spring after a two-year pandemic induced hiatus, and officials say they are mandating that all school boards offer a fully-remote learning option again for the 2022-23 school year.

While in-person learning is the preferred option the province wants parents and pupils to select, Ministry of Education officials said they are mandating that all school boards keep a viable virtual option for parents to select if they choose to do so in Sept. 2022, given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting sometime this spring, all Ontario primary schools will again engage in standardized tests in grades 3 and 6, after pausing this activity for two years.

Officials said this is necessary to assess where students are at in their learning after a tumultuous two years pockmarked by school closures.

Select high schools resumed standardized testing in the fall of 2021, with 140,000 high school students completing tests in Grade 9 for math or Grade 10 for literacy to date.

The overall funding for school operations, known as the annual Grants for Student Needs, will increase from $25.6 billion this school year to $26.1 billion for 2022-2023.

Ministry of Education officials also announced $176 million in additional tutoring funding for students both in-person and online, as well as an increase of $93 million to the $3.25 billion budget for special education in schools.