Ontario is set to provide details on how it will break up the Region of Peel on Thursday.

The government will begin to take steps to dissolve Peel Region, effectively making Brampton and Mississauga independent cities, CTV News Toronto learned Wednesday.

It's unclear what will happen to Caledon, the third city that makes up Peel Region. Mayor Annette Groves said that as of Wednesday evening, she hadn’t been briefed about the proposal.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark will hold a news conference Thursday alongside the three mayors at 1:30 p.m. The announcement will be live streamed on CP24.com and on the CP24 app.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has long called for separation from Peel Region, suggesting the city has outgrown its counterparts and would save much-needed revenue by standing on its own two feet.

She has suggested the move could save taxpayers in her city about $1 billion over the next decade.

However, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has been less supportive of the idea, saying that while he supports the idea of streamlining governance, he doesn’t want his city to be shortchanged.

“I'm not opposed to the principle of getting rid of the Region of Peel. My contention has been that if Mississauga wants to leave and have a divorce that they have to pay the bill,” he said on Wednesday, adding that he feels Mississauga would owe Brampton between $1 and $2 billion for infrastructure builds in the municipality.

For Crombie’s part, she told Newstalk 1010’s Moore in the Morning that she “can’t imagine how the numbers would indicate” that Mississauga owes Brampton any money.

“But if it proves that, so be it. I mean, this is so important to us to stand on our own two feet and control the future of Mississauga. We're going to make we're going to do the right thing,” she said.

A source told the Canadian Press that the province will be appointing a committee to look at the costs of separation.