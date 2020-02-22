

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - Labour activists plan to hold a demonstration outside of the Ontario Progressive Conservative convention today to protest cuts made by Premier Doug Ford's government.

The Ontario Federation of Labour is organizing the rally outside of the Niagara Falls, Ont., convention centre that is hosting the Tory gathering this weekend.

A number of unions representing teachers and health-care workers are also expected to join the demonstration this morning.

The annual gathering of the Progressive Conservatives began Friday and will feature a keynote speech from Ford on Saturday night.

Today's protest comes a day after thousands of teachers marched around the Ontario legislature to protest stalled contract talks with the government.

The joint walkout by all four major teachers' unions marked the first time since 1997 that educators from all the labour groups were on strike on the same day.