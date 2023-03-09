The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating following a three-vehicle crash that led to a carjacking on Wednesday evening in Toronto’s west end.

Police say there was a collision involving three vehicles in the area of Black Creek Boulevard and Jane Street at around 9:30 p.m.

The collision left one of the drivers with serious injuries, OPP say.

Another driver involved in the collision, now considered a suspect by police, then allegedly carjacked the vehicle of one of two witnesses that had stopped to help in the aftermath of the initial collision.

“[The suspect’s] vehicle was no longer driveable, and as he got out of his vehicle, he attempted to steal the witness’ vehicle – he was pushed away from the first vehicle, then jumped into a second vehicle that had stopped,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“There was a 16-year-old passenger in that vehicle who jumped out of the vehicle as well before it sped away with the suspect.”

Car jacking, stolen vehicle and car crash investigation. Black Creek Drive and Jane St. March 8, 9:30pm. Witnesses are asked to call #TorontoOPP 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/qSr2u0BnjB — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 9, 2023

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing approximately six feet tall, with short, braided hair wearing a hooded sweater.

Police say the vehicle the suspect was driving initially is also believed to have been stolen recently.

OPP say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 416-235-4981.