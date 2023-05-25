Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after human remains were found by members of a land surveying company in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday.

At around 3:30 p.m., police received information that surveyors near Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach had found what they suspected were human remains.

The Huronia West OPP detachment’s crime unit began investigating the discovery with assistance from the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services, the office of the Chief Coroner and a forensic anthropologist.

“The remains have since been confirmed to be human remains,” the OPP said in a press release.

“An increased police presence should be expected in the area. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.”

Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety, and are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stopper anonymously.