

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 54-year-old Welland man is dead following a collision on Highway 406 near St. Catharines overnight.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Beaverdams Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmid said a vehicle heading in the wrong direction collided with a transport truck in the area.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and Schmidt said police are looking into all possible factors, including speed, alcohol, and drugs.

Southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed but are expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.