OPP investigating fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 406 near St. Catharines
Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash near St. Catharines overnight.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:44AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 7:32AM EST
A 54-year-old Welland man is dead following a collision on Highway 406 near St. Catharines overnight.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Beaverdams Road.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmid said a vehicle heading in the wrong direction collided with a transport truck in the area.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver sustained minor injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and Schmidt said police are looking into all possible factors, including speed, alcohol, and drugs.
Southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed but are expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.