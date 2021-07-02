The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a serious collision left a person trapped in a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., OPP officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW, near Erin Mills Parkway.

Toronto paramedics said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One vehicle flipped on its left side trapping one person inside, paramedics said.

The person trapped is conscious, according to paramedics.

Another person injured in the crash sustained minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the collision.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off to Erin Mills Parkway.

This is a developing news story.