OPP officer charged with sexual assault in Aurora
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:58AM EST
Ontario's police watchdog says a sexual assault charge has been laid against a provincial police officer.
The Special Investigations Unit say their investigation started in August when a woman from Aurora, Ont., called in to make a complaint.
They say the alleged sexual assault happened in Aurora on August 9.
The unit says a provincial police constable will appear in court later this month in Newmarket, Ont.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.