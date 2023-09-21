Ontario Provincial Police are looking to speak to a number of drivers who may have unknowingly struck and killed a woman who fell onto the Queen Elizabeth Way Wednesday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred in the Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW and Glendale Avenue in Burlington, Ont. at approximately 10:30 p.m.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, early Thursday morning, Schmidt said the woman fell from the overpass and was struck by “multiple vehicles” and pronounced dead at the scene.

“None of the vehicles that struck this person stayed at the scene or spoke with investigators,” Schmidt said.

While it’s unclear how the woman fell from the overpass, Schmidt said investigators do not suspect foul play.

Police are asking any driver who believes they struck something in the area, or was travelling in the Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW at that time, to contact Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511.

Lane closures are in effect as the investigation continues, but the scene is expected to clear by 7 a.m., Schmidt said.