An Amber Alert, which was issued for a baby girl who went missing on Friday and later found safe, was sent out again in error Saturday.

Several people in the province reported receiving the alert.

In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police apologized “for the technical difficulties relating to the #AmberAlert system.”

“There is a system error which is out of our control. The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination system have been contacted and are working to resolve the issue,” OPP tweeted.

The Amber Alert was issued for the little girl Friday afternoon. Ottawa police announced that the girl was found safe shortly before 5 p.m. A suspect was taken into custody.